Waco attorneys seek appointment as judge of newly created state district court

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Five Waco attorneys are seeking appointment as judge of a newly created state district court, while two others say they soon will join the list of those vying for the gubernatorial nod.

McLennan County officials admitted to being a bit surprised when the Texas Legislature approved their requests for two new courts. Now, in a classic case of “be careful what you ask for,” they find themselves scrambling to find space for the new courts because the 120-year-old courthouse has run out of room.

The Legislature approved a third County Court-at-Law for McLennan County, which came on board Sept. 1, 2021, and a sixth state district court, which is set to become 474th State District Court on Oct. 1.

McLennan County commissioners appointed Ryan Luna as judge of the new county court, which primarily is handling civil cases and is operating in the former second-floor courtroom of County Court-at-Law Judge Brad Cates. The county recently completed renovation of the former grand jury chambers on the fourth floor, and Cates moved his court into that space.

Those seeking appointment as 474th State District judge include Kristi DeCluitt, an assistant district attorney and former justice of the peace who ran recent unsuccessful judicial races for judge of 19th State District Court and 54th State District Court.

Other candidates include Gina Parker, a former prosecutor in McLennan and Bell counties and a businesswoman; Liz Buice, a former prosecutor who handles Child Protective Services cases; Amber Martinez, an assistant district attorney who serves as chief of the Child Protective Services Unit; and Rick Bradley, a staff attorney for Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals.

Waco attorneys Alan Bennett and Jason Milam confirmed this week that they plan to seek the appointment, also. Milam said a governor’s office employee gave him a June 1 deadline to submit his application. The official gave no indication about when Gov. Greg Abbott will make his selection.

Whoever the governor picks will set up the new court at the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center on Gholson Road, where 74th State District Judge Gary Coley Jr. has presided over juvenile court, civil matters and CPS cases.

The new judge will take over Coley’s current duties, except for presiding over the Veterans Specialty Court. Coley will move his court into the relatively new fourth-floor courtroom now occupied by Judge David Hodges and will continue presiding over veterans court, which he helped to create, as well as civil and family law cases. He also will be available to handle felony criminal cases if needed, although the fourth-floor courtroom has no jury deliberation room and is not easily accessible to handicapped individuals or those confined to wheelchairs.

Hodges, the county’s judicial version of a baseball utility infielder, presides over the county’s Mental Health Treatment Court and handles duties from other courts as needed when judges are unavailable or on vacation. He will move his court into the first-floor courthouse annex courtroom once occupied by Judge Nikki Mundkowsky, who presides over the CPS specialty court for McLennan and Coryell counties. She moved to a third-floor conference room in the main courthouse and uses the commissioners’ courtroom three days a week.

In the meantime, county commissioners spent $1 million in the past couple of years to gut the old downtown jail on Columbus Avenue and are planning what could be a $30 million to $40 million renovation project to convert the five-story structure into a courts building.

The county is negotiating with Brinkley, Sargent and Wiginton Architects, who are experienced in designing court buildings. The firm performed a study for the county in 2015 when officials were considering moving the 10th Court of Appeals on the fourth floor of the courthouse to the former Shrine building on Washington Avenue.

Commissioners decided not to proceed with the project and sold the building to Chip and Joanna Gaines, who plan to turn the building into a hotel and retail center.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman said he expects the architects to have preliminary drafts to renovate the 46,000-square-foot former jail done within a few months of finalizing their contract with the county. Their fee for the work remains to be determined, Chapman said.

“We know the justice system in the county is continuing to grow, as the county is, as well,” Chapman said. “We understood going in we had space constraints as we continue to grow, but we have a good group of county officials and we look forward to continuing to provide good, efficient services to the taxpayers and still be mindful of the expenses to the taxpayers, as well.”

Preliminary plans call for the renovated building to house four courtrooms and the district clerk’s office, Chapman said. It has not been determined which courts will move into the building. The project has an expected completion date in late 2024, Chapman said.

The county is considering using about $9 million of the $49 million it received under the American Rescue Plan Act to help fund the project, along with certificates of obligation the county issued for road work and other county projects, he said.

