Certain emergency supplies can be purchased tax-free this weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas Comptroller’s Office said certain emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free during the emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday.
The sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23 to midnight on Monday, April 25. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.
The Texas Comptroller’s Office said these emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
- Less than $3000 Portable generators
- Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
