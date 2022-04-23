A Nice Night Ahead! But Tomorrow Night Will Be Different

It’ll stay warm and breezy this evening with temperatures in the upper 70′s after sunset. We only dip to the upper 60′s Sunday morning, with cloudy skies and muggy conditions to start. We’ll get a little sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80′s before some storms arrive during the overnight.

We may get a few small showers in our northwestern counties during Sunday evening, but most of the activity will arrive during the overnight going into Monday morning. Our cold front moves through Monday morning, but rain will stay with us behind the front most of the day. Most of us will pick up between 0.5-1 inch of rain, although some isolated totals could get upwards of 1.5 inches.

The rain exits Tuesday morning, with highs in the 70′s through mid-week. We start warming back into the 80′s by the end of the week with small rain chances next weekend.

