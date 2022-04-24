Advertisement

Crawford athlete turns setback into state championship appearance

Ty Williams
Ty Williams(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - The state tennis tournament is this week, and one Crawford senior will be making his first and only appearance.

That’s partly because he just started playing tennis in September, but that is just the beginning of his inspiring story.

About a year ago, Crawford’s Ty Williams found out he had a major heart issue, and needed surgery.

The surgery was successful, but doctors told Ty he couldn’t play contact sports anymore. So, he stepped away from football and basketball, picked up a racket, and now he’s going to state.

