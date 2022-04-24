Advertisement

One person in critical condition following early morning shooting

Shooting sends four to hospital
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting off of Ruby Avenue in Waco.

Police were already in the area and saw people running away from Mr. Magoos bar around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim who was hit in the chest.

Police say he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

There was also some property damage to a fence and building.

No one has been arrested for this incident either.

