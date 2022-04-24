Parade of homes showcases Waco-area homes, hyperactive housing market

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Like many other places across the country the Waco-area housing market is booming and the Heart of Texas Homebuilders Association’s Parade of Homes gives prospective buyers a look at some of what is available in the market.

Houses this March in the Waco-area sold within 28 days of hitting the market--that’s 30 days quicker than they did in March 2021, according to the Texas Association of Realtors. The quick turnover means finding a home for families is more difficult.

One of those families is the Canters who attended the parade of homes on Saturday looking at prospective builders for their future home.

“We’ve been looking for months, probably 3 or 4 months,” said Gerrit Canter. “But we sold our house now so we have to get serious about looking.”

Builders participating in the parade of homes like Jonathan Barrow of BAM Builders say they’re seeing a difference in the tour this year that reflects just how much demand there is for houses.

“The homes used to be spec homes where they were all for sale,” Barrow explains.

This year nearly all of the 7 homes on the tour are already sold. Homes are also selling for steeper prices. The median home price in Waco for March 2022 was $230,000-- nearly 14% higher than March 2021, something the Canters are dealing with as they look to downsize.

“It may be downsizing in a house but pricewise there’s no downsizing anymore like we thought it would be,” said Krista Canter.

Builders say with houses hard to find and prices high more people are opting for custom builds. So a parade of 7 homes across the Waco-area is an opportunity for future homeowners to meet builders, get ideas and make their homeowner dreams a reality.

The parade of homes continues Sunday form noon to 5 p.m. and April 29 -May 1.

Participants can buy a $10 ticket at any one of the homes and begin the tour.

parade of homes addresses (Rosemond Crown)

