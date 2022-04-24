Advertisement

Storms Arrive Tonight with Lots of Rain on Monday!

It'll stay warm and a little breezy this evening ahead of our storms tonight. We'll be in the 80's to start the evening, cooling to the 70's around 9pm.
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
It’ll stay warm and a little breezy this evening ahead of our storms tonight. We’ll be in the 80′s to start the evening, cooling to the 70′s around 9pm. A few small storms will be seen to the northwest around 10pm to midnight, but most of the activity will arrive after midnight as we go through the overnight.

Storm chances die down early morning, but showers will continue afterwards throughout the entire day Monday. This will give us good rain totals, especially out west where we desperately need rain. Totals will be around 1 inch for most areas west of I-35, but there could be a few spots that get to 1.5 inches of rain. Out east, totals will be between half an inch to 1 inch of rain.

The rain dies down Tuesday morning, after which we’ll be dry as we go through the rest of the week. Highs get back into the 80′s on Thursday and stay there through next weekend. A few small rain chances will be seen next weekend, and possibly early next week.

