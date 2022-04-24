Train derails in Milam County

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office confirmed with KWTX that a train derailed between Buckholts and Rogers in Milam County along Highway 190.

According Milam County Sheriff, Mike Clore, 22 train cars were displaced but no one was injured, there was no hazmat situation and no fires were reported.

Clore says highway traffic is flowing normally, but CR 104, CR 125 and CR 205 are blocked by the train and people need to find alternate routes.

