WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday night, Waco police responded to the 1200 block of Texas Avenue in Waco for a large party.

While on the way, they were informed that a shooting had just happened.

Two people were hurt.

According to police, the injuries were to their leg and hand. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.