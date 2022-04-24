Advertisement

Two injured in early morning shooting at local food truck

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.(Katie Aupperle (KWTX))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials say two people were shot and taken to the hospital following an altercation at El Pollo Palenque Taqueria off of La Salle avenue and 15th street in Waco.

It happened around 3 am.

Waco police say it started with an altercation and when the suspect went to leave, they started firing and hit two people.

Police are unsure if the victims were the ones involves in the altercation.

No one is in custody and there is no word on the condition of the victims.

