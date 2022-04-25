9 arrested during undercover sting targeting prostitution in Bell County, Fort Hood

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and military police officers from Fort Hood arrested nine suspects during an undercover sting targeting individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for money.

The “John Suppression Initiative Operation” was held in the Bell County and Fort Hood areas. Authorities placed advertisements on websites known to attract people interested in buying sex.

Officials say an undercover female deputy was used to lure the would-be “Johns.” Officials said the goal of the operation was to “attack the demand side of prostitution.”

Those arrested included a Texas Department of Corrections officer, a registered nurse and a bondsman.

The suspected “Johns” were identified as Cory Wightman, Michael Earl, Kenton David, Sylvester Taylor, Thomas Brandt, Christian Miller, DaMario Victorian, Marcus Brown, and Quoc Chinh Bui.

Authorities are reminding the public Texas just became the first state to make a first-time solicitation of prostitution offense a felony.

H.B. 2975 took effect on September 1, 2021.

That means offering or agreeing to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee will go from a Class A misdemeanor to a state jail felony.

Nine suspects have been arrested in the John Suppression Initiative Operation (Bell County Sheriff's Office)

