Advertisement

Biden to honor Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House

President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the...
President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the Tampa Bay Lightning at the White House on Monday.(KPTV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships.

The event will be held on the South Lawn on Monday.

Presidents traditionally welcome champion sports teams to the White House to celebrate their victories, though restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic led to the curtailing of those events.

Lightning fans are hoping for a three-peat as the team has again clinched an NHL playoff spot.

The Lightning is the second Tampa-area team to visit the White House within a year. Back in July, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Biden for a belated celebration of their Super Bowl win in February 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the...
Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina
The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
Whisky could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say
Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday,...
Johnny Depp recording played in trial warns of ‘bloodbath’ if arguments escalate