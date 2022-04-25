Drug Take Back Day is Saturday | Here’s what you should know

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With over 100 Drug Take Back Day events scheduled across Wisconsin this weekend, the state Dept. of Justice is urging people to participate and contribute to the fight against the opioid epidemic.

”By bringing your unused or unwanted medications to a Drug Take Back Day collection site, you can ensure that those medications are safely and responsibly disposed of,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

According to the Dept. of Justice, approximately 135 events are scheduled for the Saturday, April 30. The events are designed to allow people to surrender their expired or unused medications safely and conveniently.

The DOJ also reminded everyone not to flush their medications because water purification centers are not set up to filter them and small amounts can get into lakes and rivers.

Drug Take Back Day locations are available at this link.

Guidelines for surrendering medications (from DOJ statement):

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring : Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring : Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

