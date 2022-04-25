Advertisement

East Texas police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant

(Lufkin Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested a 30-year-old woman after she allegedly got into an argument with her boyfriend near a restaurant on East Denman Avenue and stabbed him.

Brandi Narragon, 30, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge Sunday. Her bond amount has been set at $60,000.

Sgt. Dale Jowell with the Lufkin Police Department said Narragon and her 34-year-old boyfriend have been staying in a grassy area behind the Jack in the Box restaurant located at 1902 East Denman Avenue for the past two weeks. He added that witnesses said Narragon and her boyfriend got into an argument, and she stabbed him.

EMS personnel took the victim to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of his stab wound. Jowell said the man’s injury did not seem life-threatening.

Narragon was arrested at the scene, and she was taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rodney...
Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review
Temple I-35 North and Southbound lanes
18-wheeler accident along I-35 in Temple causes lane closures
The tiger seems to be healthy and in good spirits.
Baby tiger rescued in Laredo relocated to sanctuary in Dallas
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as execution of Texas mother Melissa Lucio nears