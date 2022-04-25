Get ready for a soggy start to the work week

For the first time in quite a long time, all of Central Texas has a halfway decent chance for rainfall. Unfortunately, the heaviest rainfall has shifted to be focused east of I-35 instead of toward cities and towns west of I-35 where the drought is much more significant. Widely scattered to numerous showers and storms are firing up this morning and will continue to do so through the early morning hours. Since today’s cold front is already almost through the area, the showers and storms filling in behind the front should gradually move out during the course of the day. Rainfall chances are near 50% west of Highway 281, close to 70% between Highway 281 and I-35, and are closer to 80% to 90% east of I-35. We’re expecting off and on rain through the day so there will certainly be some dry time. With today’s cold front pushing through, we’re expecting late-day temperatures to only warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. Some stray 70s may be possible depending on if sunshine returns in your neighborhood. The warmest high temperatures come west of I-35 where rain will end earlier in the day. Despite most of the rain pushing out shortly after sunset, there’s the potential for some redeveloping rain after midnight tonight lasting into early morning hours Tuesday. We’ll be all finished with precipitation before midday Tuesday.

After the rain exits, a cooler Tuesday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s under mostly clear skies will give way to warmer-than-normal temperatures. Near-normal highs Wednesday in the upper 70s and low 80s will turn to mid-to-upper 80s Thursday and Friday. We may even push 90° Saturday! The increase in temperatures is because of the strong south winds returning ahead of our next storm system. Strong storms are expected to fire up with an approaching front from that storm system in North Texas and Oklahoma Friday afternoon. Those storms likely will NOT impact Central Texas but more storms could fire up Saturday and Sunday as the front moves in and stalls out. There will likely be a small severe weather chance at least one day this weekend but it’s too early to determine the extend of the severe weather risk right now. Saturday’s cold front won’t bring a huge drop in temperatures but highs will dip a bit into early next week.

