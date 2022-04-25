Killeen Police investigating midday shooting in residential neighborhood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers with the Killeen Police Department are investigating a shooting.

Several shell casings were found in the middle of the street at the scene of the shooting on Hall Street in between 12th and 14th streets.

Police radio transmissions indicated in between ten and 15 rounds were fired near an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Hall Street at about 1 p.m. Monday.

No further information is available.

Police crime scene near 14th Street and Atkinson. (Eric Franklin for KWTX)

