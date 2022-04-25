Nine arrested in ‘John Suppression Initiative Operation’ in Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine suspects in connection to sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee.

The “John Suppression Initiative Operation” was held in the Bell County area where undercover deputies were able to arrest the suspects who were interests.

Nine suspects have been arrested in the John Suppression Initiative Operation (Bell County Sheriff's Office)

The operation involved authorities, placing advertisements on known online sites, to attract people interested in buying sex.

Those arrested included a Texas Department of Corrections Officer, registered nurse and bondsman.

The goal of the operation was geared toward the people, aka “Johns”, responding to advertisements; ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution.

