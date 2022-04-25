Advertisement

Nine arrested in ‘John Suppression Initiative Operation’ in Bell County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine suspects in connection to sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee.

The “John Suppression Initiative Operation” was held in the Bell County area where undercover deputies were able to arrest the suspects who were interests.

Nine suspects have been arrested in the John Suppression Initiative Operation
Nine suspects have been arrested in the John Suppression Initiative Operation(Bell County Sheriff's Office)

The operation involved authorities, placing advertisements on known online sites, to attract people interested in buying sex.

Those arrested included a Texas Department of Corrections Officer, registered nurse and bondsman.

The goal of the operation was geared toward the people, aka “Johns”, responding to advertisements; ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

The Young Adults section at the Llano Public Library on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Llano.
Residents sue Llano County officials, library director, board members to end book bans
As her April 27 execution date nears, Melissa Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence,...
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio so lower court can review case
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke
O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rodney...
Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review