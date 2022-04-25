Advertisement

O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke tested positive for COVID-19, the candidate’s campaign announced Monday.

“In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“I tested negative (Sunday) morning before testing positive (Monday). I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines,” he said.

The Democratic candidate has been campaigning across the state as he challenges incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Earlier this month, KXAN reported the latest poll of Texas voters reveals those polled were almost evenly split on their preference for Texas governor.

The Texas Lyceum Poll asked 926 people whom they would vote for if the gubernatorial election. The results showed that 42 percent of them said they would give Gov. Abbott another term in office, while 40 percent supported O’Rourke.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

As her April 27 execution date nears, Melissa Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence,...
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio so lower court can review case
Nine suspects have been arrested in the John Suppression Initiative Operation
Nine arrested in ‘John Suppression Initiative Operation’ in Bell County
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rodney...
Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review
East Texas police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant