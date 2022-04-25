Advertisement

Police explain extra measures being taken to combat gun-related crimes following violent weekend

Two people were shot off of La Salle in Waco.
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -It has an uphill battle as Waco police work to fight against gun violence.

2021 set record numbers of gun-related crimes and Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said it is their mission to make a difference.

“We all share a sense of urgency to eliminate the increasing rate of gun-related crime in our community,” Chief Victorian said in January of 2022.

But it is not an overnight fix with shootings continuing to occur in Waco.

This past weekend, five people were shot in three different incidents.

11 homicides have already been reported in 2022 so far, 10 of those as a result of gunshot wounds.

“We have ramped up some of our enforcement actions,” Officer Garen Bynum said. “Some of our specialized units have changed times they work, locations they work, they’ve even changed some of their planning that I can’t go into detail.”

Officer Bynum says their efforts have been productive.

“We have been out and literally making gun arrests every week where we are taking guns off of the streets, many of which are stolen, but we are literally taking guns off of the streets every week and we are going to continue to do that,” Officer Bynum said.

But they are asking for your help too. The department hosted a Crime Prevention Summit in February to get you involved because they say one of their biggest challenges is a lack of reporting.

“We know that people were there and people were present, so many times peoples are not willing to speak up and say what they saw,” Officer Bynum said.

You can report crimes by calling 911 if it is an emergency. If non-emergency call (254) 750-7650. You can also file reports online.

