Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rodney...
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rodney Reed. Supporters for Reed, who's facing lethal injection in less than two weeks for a murder he says he didn't commit, are mounting a final push in the courts and on social media to stop his execution, which is being called into question by lawmakers, pastors, celebrities and the European Union. (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)(GIM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who claims untested crime-scene evidence will help clear him.

Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she made her way to work at a supermarket in Bastrop, a rural community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin.

Reed has long maintained that her fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, was the real killer. Reed says Fennell was angry because Stites, who was white, was having an affair with Reed, who is Black. Fennell, who served time for sexual assault and was released from prison in 2018, has denied killing Stites.

The justices will take up the case in the fall. The issue is whether Reed waited too long to ask for DNA testing of items recovered from and near Stiles’ body, clothing and items found in or near Fennell’s truck.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Reed.

His supporters have included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, as well as lawmakers from both parties.

