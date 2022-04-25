Waco Triathlon Club kicks of recruitment effort ahead of Tri Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local triathlon club is starting training for the annual Tri Waco event and hoping to attract new competitors with the idea they can get them from “couch to tri” in just months by offering a free downloadable day-by-day training guide, as well as group workout sessions.

The Waco Triathlon Club is kicking off the effort as it looks ahead to Tri Waco Triathlon on Sunday, July 10.

Waco Triathlon Club Vice President Erik Romanov has not only competed in numerous Tri Waco events, but has helped trained dozens of first-time competitors.

“It’s really exciting to see everybody be able to participate in a sport where they otherwise might not have had they not get kicked off into swimming biking and running,” Romanov said.

Tri Waco, which happens every summer in downtown Waco, offers a longer Olympic distance race, which includes a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a 24 mile bike ride and concludes with a 6.2 mile run.

But there’s also a more beginner friendly option of the sprint distance race which entails a 400-meter swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.5-mile run.

Romanov said offering both distances allows athletes at all levels to compete.

"Watching all the new people first venture off into a triathlon, and knowing that you can go as hard and as fast or as slow and as steady as you want, it's really exciting to see everybody be able to participate in a sport where they otherwise might not have had they not get kicked off into swimming, biking, and running," he said.

The Waco Triathlon Club charges $35 for yearly memberships but you don’t have to be a member to enjoy the perks of the training.

The club has posted a weekly training guide available for free online.

They are also organizing weekly bike rides with the Waco Bicycle Club and runs with the Waco Striders Running Club.

For those weary of the open water swim, the group is meeting weekly for practice in Lake Waco.

“We started the Waco Triathlon Club training plan to prepare athletes with our target race being Tri Waco to get people who had normally not done the race because they don’t know how to start or where to start, and this gives them a structured plan to start from couch to sprint.”

To view the weekly training program or join the Waco Triathlon Club you can go to www.wacotriclub.org.

