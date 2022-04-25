Advertisement

WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

The truck driver told police after the incident that his brakes went out as he was traveling 40 to 45 miles per hour. (WEWS, Montville Township Police via CNN)
By WEWS Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WEWS) - A truck driver in Ohio narrowly missed hitting a school bus filled with children when he lost control and was unable to brake.

The Montville Police Department released dashcam footage from the Tuesday morning incident. It shows the moments a driver lost control of his tractor-trailer. The 80,000-pound vehicle was racing down the street, unable to brake, at 40 to 45 miles per hour.

The driver laid on the horn, as the truck neared a school bus stopped on the road to pick up elementary school students. The bus had its red lights flashing and its stop sign arm out.

The tractor-trailer was racing down the street, unable to brake, and getting closer and closer to a school bus. (MONTVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT via CNN)

In the dashcam video, the truck driver started yelling as he neared the back of the bus, “Stop. Stop. Stop. No!”

The bus driver, who was training a new driver, was alarmed by the sound of a horn behind her.

“Good God, he ain’t gonna make it,” she said on video from inside the bus.

Thankfully, the truck driver was able to weave between the bus and a pickup truck on the other side of the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, Josh Click, had to back up and into an SUV behind him to make room for the oncoming tractor-trailer.

“I’m just kind of sitting there. Next thing I know, I hear a horn blaring, and I look up and realize there is a tractor-trailer heading down my way, head on,” Click said. “So, I had to do what I had to do to protect myself and the kids. It was one of those moments where you realize things can happen in an instant.”

In video, after the truck sped past, one child on the bus can be heard asking, “What was that?”

“You don’t want to know,” replied one of the bus drivers, both shocked and relieved.

The truck continued about a quarter-mile down the road before it was able to stop.

The close call sent shivers down the spines of school district employees, parents and police.

Police Chief Matt Neil said this could have been a major disaster, potentially resulting in many injuries or fatalities.

“I’m just glad that crisis was averted. This could have been devastating to our community and to the whole county, the whole area,” Neil said. “He [The driver] handled everything in a very professional manner. In 15 seconds, he had to make a decision: Where am I putting this 80,000-pound truck?”

Police still have many questions about the incident. They were not initially aware of the potential brake failure, and the truck driver drove it back to a truck yard before officers had a chance to talk to him.

Police may consult with prosecutors about possible charges.

A motor carrier inspector is also part of the ongoing investigation.

