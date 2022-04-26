Baylor advertising students get hands-on experience with local non-profits and businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some local nonprofits and businesses are getting a helping hand with free marketing solutions and advertising ideas thanks to a hands-on approach in a Baylor marketing and advertising class.

Dr. Tyrha Lindsey-Warren, Clinical Assistant Professor of Marketing and Faculty Director of Industry Relations and Experiential Learning at the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor, is overseeing the project which has students form ad agencies and then take their clients, who are not paid, through a real-life agency process often helping them tackle marketing related issues.

The clients are primary local businesses and non profits.

“At Baylor University, experiential learning and bringing businesses into our classrooms has been a part of the business school forever but under our new leadership with Dean Sandeep Mazumder we’re taking our experiential learning to newer and higher heights,” Dr. Lindsey-Warren said.

Student Gabriella Ciesla is a junior marketing major from Chicago.

She worked last semester on ways to help the Waco Symphony Orchestra and this semester is focusing her efforts on a nonprofit called 100 Club in the Heart of Texas.

“Being a part of this collaboration has been being able to see real organizations and the impact that we have made on them and especially through the marketing and just helping their business grow,” Ciesla said.

Ciesla said getting the real-world experience while in a classroom setting has been invaluable.

“I feel like I have grown so much as a person, as a marketer and then we’re obviously helping the organization grow,” Ciesla said.

The benefits are also being felt on the client side.

Ashley Munn is the founder and owner of Modern Texas Living Magazine and attended a final presentation Monday evening at Baylor by students looking for ways to help her business.

Modern Texas Living Magazine was one of the final presentations Monday evening at Baylor given by students (Courtesy Photo)

She said she’s already got plans to put their ideas to use.

“Listening to the students’ final presentations was so inspiring, to see the amount of research they put into their findings and their ideas.” Munn said. “We are already looking for ways to implement some of their feedback and look forward to the potential of working with their class again in the near future.”

If you would like to apply to be a part of the class, you can email Dr. Lindsey-Warren at Expert File - Inquiry | Media and Public Relations | Baylor University.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.