Calm & warming up - rain chances back this weekend

Wednesday will be the nicest day we have this week with lower humidity, comfortable temperatures, and no weather issues to worry about. We start a little cool with temperatures in the low 50s and climb only into the 70s for the afternoon. There might be a sprinkle or two as moisture starts to come back in, but it’s a fairly negligible rain chance. Thursday and Friday start with more clouds in the morning (more humidity around) and even a chance for light showers in the morning. Both afternoons clear up and highs warm into the mid 80s. Overall chance for rain would be about 10% or less. Better rain chances look to come over the weekend with our next front.

This next front, set to arrive over the weekend, is riddled with questions - uncertainties in the weather guidance on: when rain will arrive?, how much rain we will see?, will the front pass through or stall out?, could there be severe storms?, which areas look to get the most?. As of now, and this is highly subjectable to change, the best chance for rain looks to come late Sunday/early Monday but rain could come as early as Saturday afternoon. If storms can get going, there will be energy to work with that could bring some severe storms. This is a system will we be fine-tuning in the coming days and one you will want to keep tabs on going into the weekend. The details are updated here but more information can be found on the free, KWTX weather app too!

