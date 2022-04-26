Advertisement

Early voting underway for May 7 election

Another Election Day is around the corner, and early voting is already underway.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another Election Day is around the corner, and early voting is already underway.

There are a number of items on the ballot for the election on May 7. No matter where you live, everyone will see two constitutional amendments. Many cities and school boards are holding elections as well. The voter registration deadline for this election has already passed, but the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is April 26.

The application has to be received by the election office by that date, not just postmarked. There were several issues with mail-in ballots during the last election. Under the new election law, either the last four digits of your social security number or your Texas driver’s license number must be provided on the form, and the number has to match the one used to register to vote.

“If I turn in my driver’s license number, even if it’s the right number, but I registered using my Social Security, that’s not going to be valid,” James Stafford, public information officer for Bell County, said.

Both McLennan and Bell County recommend putting both numbers on the form to avoid any issues.

“That way, whatever number you use to register to vote, it’s going to match that application,” Stafford said.

Jared Goldsmith, McLennan County elections administrator, said it is important for voters to be aware of what’s on the ballot and be prepared before voting.

“This is a great opportunity to for you to have your voice heard,” Goldsmith said. “Local elections are usually a smaller turnout, so your voice counts even more, it’s even louder versus a bigger election. So take advantage of that.”

To see what’s on the ballot, you can head to your county’s election website to see a sample ballot. Connally, Temple and Belton ISD are some of the districts with bond elections, and there are also elections in a number of cities, including Waco, Bellmead, Killeen and Woodway.

Early voting runs through May 3. Voters in Bell County can take advantage of the county’s app to find the closest location.

“We should have our app working to help you figure out not only which site might be closest to you, but also which site might have the shortest wait times to get in and vote,” Stafford said.

Voters can see a full list of voting locations in Bell County here.

In McLennan County, there is one big change to early voting locations--First Assembly of God Church is not a polling center. Instead, the West Waco Library on Bosque Boulevard will be open.

Election websites for each of the counties in Central Texas are linked below. Voters can follow the link to find sample ballots, voting locations and contact information for election offices.

BELL

BOSQUE

CORYELL

FALLS

FREESTONE

HAMILTON

HILL

LAMPASAS

LIMESTONE

MCLENNAN

MILAM

MILLS

SAN SABA

