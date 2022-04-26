Marvelous mid-week weather but rain may return this weekend!

It took 25 days in April for the Waco Regional Airport to see an inch of rain, but we’ve finally done it and have clawed out of the top-10 list for driest April’s of all time. We’re still running a big rainfall deficit for the season, year, and for the last six months, but we may have another chance for rainfall this weekend and into early next week as a cold front nears our area. Until the weekend, we’re expecting slowly warming temperatures, some cloud cover, and generally pleasant conditions. Morning temperatures today in the 50s with a mix of clear skies and cloud cover may feature a stray sprinkle or two near and south of Highway 190/I-14. Morning rain chances are only near 10% and those chances are gone after 10 AM. With a gradual return of sunshine and a consistent easterly wind, high temperatures today stay below average as we only warm into the mid-70s. More clouds may return this evening as lows dip into the low-to-mid 50s before afternoon sunshine warms us back into the upper 70s. 80s should return Thursday and Friday and morning temperatures will start to approach 70° this weekend as our next cold front swings approaches.

There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty regarding this weekend’s rain chances; we’re not expecting a clean frontal passage so rain chances will be determined by where the previous day’s showers and thunderstorms form and dissipate. It looks like the best chance of rain will be around late Sunday and Monday, but a few late-day storms are possible Saturday as the front nears the area and washes out. For now, rain chances are capped near 30%. We’re only expecting between about a quarter-inch and a half-inch with the highest totals near and east of I-35. Some of these storms could be efficient rainfall producers so it’s entirely possible to see 1″+ totals somewhere. After the weekend storm system departs, temperatures will briefly cool off early next week but will then warm up again until another cold front threatens the area with rain next Wednesday or Thursday.

