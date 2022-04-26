Missing Waco woman last seen April 2 in Gatesville

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Missing Waco woman has been reportedly last seen in Gatesville.

Waco detectives state Elizabeth Rios, 44, was last seen April 2 in Gatesville and reported missing a couple of weeks ago.

The Waco Police Department is assisting the Gatesville Police Department in any and every way possible to locate Rios.

Rios was last seen March 26, 2022 when she was to travel to Gatesville, according to her family.

Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since.

if anyone has information, contact the Waco Police Department or the Gatesville Police Department at (254)865-2226.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.