Missing Waco woman last seen March 26, police ask for for public’s help

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public’s help for any information about a missing woman.

Elizabeth Rios, 44, was last seen March 26, 2022 when she was to travel to Gatesville, according to her family.

Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since.

if anyone has any information, contact (254) 750-7500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.