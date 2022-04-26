Advertisement

Missing Waco woman last seen March 26, police ask for for public’s help

Elizabeth Rios, 44, was last seen March 26 by her family
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public’s help for any information about a missing woman.

Elizabeth Rios, 44, was last seen March 26, 2022 when she was to travel to Gatesville, according to her family.

Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since.

if anyone has any information, contact (254) 750-7500.

