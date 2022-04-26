New combo of brothers hopes to bring family second straight state title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Golovin family in Academy is looking to take home its second straight state championship in doubles tennis this week - with a different combination of brothers playing.

Daniel and Jonathon were supposed to be partners last year, but when their older brother Samuel needed someone to play with, he got priority, teaming up with Jonathon and winning a state title.

Daniel remembers being left out, “Honestly, I was a little grumpy that I had to play with someone else.”

Not only is it more fun to play with your brother, but there is also more chemistry out there.

Daniel explains, “I like it because I can trust my partner. If I make a mistake he can bring me up.”

Jonathon says it was a bit of an adjustment being the older brother and therefore the leader on the team.

He has loved taking charge, he isn’t too proud to let his little brother step up and lead as well.

Jonathon tells me, “Sometimes, when I’m not playing my best game he picks me up and gets me to that level.”

Of course, they are still siblings and they do still annoy each other from time to time.

Daniel laughs and says, “Sometimes he’s a little too much in the zone, yelling all over the place. I will hype him up too, but sometimes it’s a little too much.”

With all those years of experience bickering with each other and then making up right away (like most brothers do) the Golovins say they are able to just move on after tense moments.

“It’s easier to let go. If I had a different partner that wasn’t my brother we would probably just be quiet. I can actually talk to Daniel about what we are mad about,” explains Jonathon.

As if the State Tournament doesn’t come with enough pressure, after last years’ title Jonathon guaranteed to me that he and Daniel would be able to make it two in a row.

Jonathon laughs and tells me he remembers. “I did guarantee a state final. I still feel it, but I just want to put the work in to make sure I have the skills for it.”

Daniel shrugs and says, “It puts all the pressure on him because I never made that promise. I am just going to have to help him fulfill it.”

