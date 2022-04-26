Advertisement

Oregon’s man’s truck stolen 48 hours after he purchased it

By Bridget Chavez
Apr. 26, 2022
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – Benjamin Summers bought a red 1999 Dodge Ram truck on Friday from Bickmore Auto Sales in Gresham and was excited about his new ride.

“It was the truck that I definitely wanted. It was the color I wanted, the type of truck, the right transmission and the package was for a decent price. I’m surprised I found it over here,” he said. Unfortunately, within 48 hours, it was stolen from his apartment complex in Gresham.

“Came out Sunday afternoon to go to work and it was gone,” he said. Summers immediately filed a report with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and called the dealership.

“It’s a bad situation because I still owe them a bunch of money, and I don’t have a truck, and they don’t have a truck. Just a bad situation,” Summers said.

Brian Debast, the general manager of the dealership said when they found out what happened, they wanted to help.

“We really felt bad for our customer, you know, a hardworking young man just bought the truck a few days ago. He was excited. I got meet him when he was here,” Debast said. The dealership posted pictures on social media in hopes of helping Summers get his truck back.

“We just feel bad so any time we can help one of our customers we like to do that. Anything we can do to help him get his truck back and hopefully find the people who took the truck or stole the truck,” Debast said.

If you have any information call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office or Bickmore Auto Sales at 503-328-9810.

