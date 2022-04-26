Advertisement

Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San Jose, California. Police released a video clip that shows the suspect walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.(Source: San José Police Media Relations via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a Twitter post.

The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The child’s mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

A Texas appeals court delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether...
Texas court grants stay of execution for Melissa Lucio
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award...
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Connally ISD staff, and parents like Jennifer Sitton (above), are pushing for a $39 million...
Connallly ISD staff, parents push $39 million bond package for new school