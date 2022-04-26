Advertisement

President Biden commutes sentence of Waco woman convicted on cocaine charge

File Photo
File Photo(The White House)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - President Joe Biden issued the first three pardons of his presidency and also commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions, including Waco resident Rose Trujillo Rangel.

The White House announced the clemencies Tuesday as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Trujillo Rangel was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to 240 months of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

As part of her commutation grant, Trujillo Rangel’s sentence was commuted to expire on August 24, 2022. The grant left intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.

LEARN MORE about the president’s pardons.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

Court halts Melissa Lucio's execution
Court halts Melissa Lucio's execution
On May 7, voters will be weighing in on two amendments. One would decrease property taxes for...
Property taxes could decrease if amendments pass
Another Election Day is around the corner, and early voting is already underway.
Early voting underway for May 7 election
Connally ISD staff, and parents like Jennifer Sitton (above), are pushing for a $39 million...
Connallly ISD staff, parents push $39 million bond package for new school