President Biden commutes sentence of Waco woman convicted on cocaine charge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - President Joe Biden issued the first three pardons of his presidency and also commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions, including Waco resident Rose Trujillo Rangel.

The White House announced the clemencies Tuesday as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Trujillo Rangel was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to 240 months of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

As part of her commutation grant, Trujillo Rangel’s sentence was commuted to expire on August 24, 2022. The grant left intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.

