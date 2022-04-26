Advertisement

Reality TV star arrested by Las Vegas police in sex trafficking investigation

Kevin Barnes, 37.
Kevin Barnes, 37.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in a sex trafficking investigation who is a former reality TV star.

Kevin Barnes, 37, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of sex trafficking of an adult on April 25. Police said Barnes also goes by “Choppa.”

LVMPD said Barnes has a large social media following and detectives believe he used social media to recruit women to be sex workers.

TMZ reports that Barnes was part of an MTV show “Making The Band.” According to TMZ, an undercover cop says they searched Barnes’ Instagram account and noticed several posts related to prostitution, including posts where he flaunted wealth and made references to being a pimp.

Anyone who was contacted by Barnes to become a sex worker or anyone who is a victim of sex trafficking is asked to contact LVMPD Vice Section at 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

fastcast sunset sunrise pink orange golden gold yellow partly cloudy purple scattered blue
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
Stacks containing $114,294 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo...
$100K in undeclared currency seized at the Texas-Mexico border in Hidalgo
Runaway teens in Temple
Temple runaway brothers found and located
(Left to right: Paul Berry III, John McMickings)
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured