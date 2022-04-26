Renewed interest in confederate monument removal falls flat

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Hopes to gain traction to remove a Central Texas confederate monument failed once again.

On Monday, Bell County commissioners did not move forward with a vote to renew talks for relocating a confederate monument erected in 1916. It adds to the streak of losses for those trying to have it moved.

“It wasn’t no disappointment,” said John Driver, Precinct 4 county commissioner. “You have five of us vote, five people have to vote their conscience.”

Driver was the one who brought up relocating the statue during Monday’s regularly scheduled commissioner’s court meeting.

“You pay property taxes, you’re paying for the maintenance of that statue,” said Driver. “Whether or not you want to or not, you’re paying.”

Before Monday’s move, prior public outcry led to county commissioners voting in September of 2020 to let the state decide to leave or move the statue.

It was something that never gained any movement and Driver wanted to change that.

“It was time to resurface that measure that we put to rest,” said Driver.

But it was a lot to put to rest. Nearly two years ago, public forums afforded residents the opportunity to weigh in; something that became a multi-day process.

But this time, Driver took to the court to try and revive the monument talks again, but was answered with nothing but silence and no vote of putting its removal on any future ballots.

“I believe in history and I don’t have nothing wrong with the statue, it just shouldn’t be there,” said Driver.

