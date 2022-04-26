Advertisement

Renewed interest in confederate monument removal falls flat

A move to try and get a confederate monument relocated failed in Bell County. Similar moves in...
A move to try and get a confederate monument relocated failed in Bell County. Similar moves in the past have yielded similar results.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Hopes to gain traction to remove a Central Texas confederate monument failed once again.

On Monday, Bell County commissioners did not move forward with a vote to renew talks for relocating a confederate monument erected in 1916. It adds to the streak of losses for those trying to have it moved.

“It wasn’t no disappointment,” said John Driver, Precinct 4 county commissioner. “You have five of us vote, five people have to vote their conscience.”

Driver was the one who brought up relocating the statue during Monday’s regularly scheduled commissioner’s court meeting.

“You pay property taxes, you’re paying for the maintenance of that statue,” said Driver. “Whether or not you want to or not, you’re paying.”

Before Monday’s move, prior public outcry led to county commissioners voting in September of 2020 to let the state decide to leave or move the statue.

It was something that never gained any movement and Driver wanted to change that.

“It was time to resurface that measure that we put to rest,” said Driver.

But it was a lot to put to rest. Nearly two years ago, public forums afforded residents the opportunity to weigh in; something that became a multi-day process.

But this time, Driver took to the court to try and revive the monument talks again, but was answered with nothing but silence and no vote of putting its removal on any future ballots.

“I believe in history and I don’t have nothing wrong with the statue, it just shouldn’t be there,” said Driver.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

Waco woman dies in auto-bicycle on FM-2490
fastcast sunset sunrise pink orange golden gold yellow partly cloudy purple scattered blue
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
Stacks containing $114,294 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo...
$100K in undeclared currency seized at the Texas-Mexico border in Hidalgo
Kevin Barnes, 37.
Reality TV star arrested by Las Vegas police in sex trafficking investigation