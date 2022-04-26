Advertisement

Temple runaway brothers found and located

Runaway teens in Temple
Runaway teens in Temple(Temple Police Department)
By KWYX
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two Temple teen brothers are back home after being found by police after running away.

Sean Delacruz, 14, was located Tuesday by police.

Sherman returned home Monday after running away for the third time with his brother on Sunday, police said.

14-year-old Sean Delacruz and his 16-year-old brother, Dylan Sherman have ran away three times in ten days, according to the Temple Police Department.

“It’s a unique case. I don’t know that we’ve had [teens run away] this many in this short a time frame,” Lieutenant Brian Moody with Temple Police Department explained Monday.

He says they have instructed the boys’ mom to call the department if they don’t return home, without notifying her where they are going. He says each time they have been reported, they’ve gone to a friends or to play basketball and didn’t come back.

