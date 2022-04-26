Advertisement

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

(Left to right: Paul Berry III, John McMickings)
(Left to right: Paul Berry III, John McMickings)(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Paul Berry III, 56, was arrested April 11 in Houston and John McMickings, 38, was arrested in Georgia.

Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid in the arrest of both men.

Paul Matthew Berry III, of Houston, was arrested at a house in north Houston by Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents assigned to the Houston Texas Anti-Gang Violent Crime Squad, as well as TAG Troopers.

Berry had been wanted since June 2021 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The following month, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Berry’s arrest for sexual assault of a child.

In 1988, Berry was convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually after an incident with a 25-year-old woman.

He was sentenced to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2008, Berry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 20 years in a TDCJ prison and released on parole in May 2019.

Berry was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Dec. 16, 2021.

John Oliver Talmadge McMickings, of El Paso, was arrested in rural Loganville, Ga., by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

He had been wanted since May 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for McMickings for a parole violation. In October 2021, the El Paso District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2012, McMickings was convicted of sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 14-year-old girl and was initially sentenced to five years of probation.

However, his probation was revoked in 2013, and McMickings was sentenced to 10 years in a TDCJ prison and was then released on parole in August 2019.

McMickings was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Nov. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

Latest News

Elizabeth Rios, 44, was last seen March 26 by her family
Missing Waco woman last seen March 26, police ask for for public’s help
(FILE) Ukraine flag
Waco company donates $54,000 to American Red Cross for aid in Ukraine
File Photo
President Biden commutes sentence of Waco woman convicted on cocaine charge
Court halts Melissa Lucio's execution
Court halts Melissa Lucio's execution