Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Paul Berry III, 56, was arrested April 11 in Houston and John McMickings, 38, was arrested in Georgia.

Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid in the arrest of both men.

Paul Matthew Berry III, of Houston, was arrested at a house in north Houston by Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents assigned to the Houston Texas Anti-Gang Violent Crime Squad, as well as TAG Troopers.

Berry had been wanted since June 2021 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The following month, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Berry’s arrest for sexual assault of a child.

In 1988, Berry was convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually after an incident with a 25-year-old woman.

He was sentenced to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2008, Berry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 20 years in a TDCJ prison and released on parole in May 2019.

Berry was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Dec. 16, 2021.

John Oliver Talmadge McMickings, of El Paso, was arrested in rural Loganville, Ga., by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

He had been wanted since May 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for McMickings for a parole violation. In October 2021, the El Paso District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2012, McMickings was convicted of sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 14-year-old girl and was initially sentenced to five years of probation.

However, his probation was revoked in 2013, and McMickings was sentenced to 10 years in a TDCJ prison and was then released on parole in August 2019.

McMickings was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Nov. 1, 2021.

