Waco company donates $54,000 to American Red Cross for aid in Ukraine

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two months since Russia invaded the country.(Source: CNN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco company has made a generous donation to the the American Red Cross in providing aid to those in Ukraine.

Insurors Indemnity Companies, a local property and casualty insurer, donated $54,000 to provide critical assistance to those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.

The company set aside 5% of their new business premium in March to help an estimated that 12 million Ukrainians.

“Our company wanted to show that Ukraine matters, and to support the humanitarian effort so as to encourage other local businesses to do the same,” said Tom Chase, the company’s Chairman.

The check was given to Anjuli “AJ” Renold, the Executive Director of Heart of Texas American Red Cross, on April 21,

Reynolds explained how the money would be directed to the local Red Cross affiliates in the countries supporting Ukrainian refugees.

At this stage of the conflict, the Red Cross is one of the few aid organizations who have been given access to areas experiencing the heaviest fighting in Ukraine.

The humanitarian aid to those affected includes:

• Distribution of food, water, medication (many of those fleeing have lost their identification documents and prescriptions).

• Providing beds to civilians taking refuge in bomb shelters

• Setting up reception and transit points for internally displaced people

• Delivery of supplies such as tarps for homes damaged by shelling

