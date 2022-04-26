Advertisement

Waco woman dies in auto-bicycle on FM-2490

(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman was pronounced dead at the scene following an auto-bicycle accident Monday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 10 p.m. April 25 on FM-2490, northwest of Waco.

According to DPS, a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound when the driver struck a bicyclist that was in the road way.

Waco resident Sara Castillo, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

