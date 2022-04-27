Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch to brew a Ukrainian beer in the US

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer...
Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine’s most popular beer to the United States.

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

The beer sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts, and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid and organizations.

The pale golden lager is named after the hard hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

Latest News

Reynolds Tomter celebrates his 105th birthday on April 26th, 2022.
WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday, says coffee is the key to longevity
Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday in Sacramento County on suspicion of committing a...
California man allegedly lured 80 children into making porn
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament