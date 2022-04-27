Advertisement

Arizona man accused of attacking, calling Delta flight attendant homophobic slurs during flight

The incident happened on Delta Airlines flight 2908.
The incident happened on Delta Airlines flight 2908.(Olivier Cabaret / CC BY 2.0)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man called a flight attendant a homophobic slur and attacked him with a telephone on a flight to Phoenix, court documents say. It happened on Friday on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Phoenix. Christopher Morgan was in first class and refused to pull his seat up and put his seatbelt on before takeoff. A flight attendant then pushed the seat button to bring Morgan’s seat to the full, upright position.

During the flight, Morgan was served an alcoholic drink, but he was denied a second round. That’s when he called the flight attendant two homophobic slurs and threw a glass of ice at him, federal agents said. The flight attendant then went to the gallery and used the airplane telephone to tell the captain what was happening. Morgan then got out of his seat, grabbed the phone, and hit the flight attendant in the chest with the phone, court documents say.

When the pilot landed the plane in Phoenix, Morgan was taken into custody, and the FBI interviewed him. Court records say Morgan admitted that he is homophobic and admitted to using the slur. He denied hitting the flight attendant with the phone. He faces a charge of interfering with flight crew members.

