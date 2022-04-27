Belton, Temple, Connally ISD among Central Texas school districts with bond on ballot

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts around Central Texas are hoping to build new schools, make substantial upgrades and prepare for the future, and that means one thing—bond elections.

Nearly 10 school districts around the area are presenting bonds to their voters on May 7 for feedback, including Belton, Temple and Connally ISD.

As one of the fastest growing districts in the area, Belton has several updates and improvements it wants to make. Voters will be deciding on a $173.8 million dollar bond package, which breaks down into two propositions.

The first proposition, for $168.8 million, would address growth and capacity challenges. That includes two new elementary schools, an addition at another elementary school, land for future needs and new buses.

The money would also fund safety and security improvements, and to address aging facilities, as well as to ensure they are equitable.

“This is a needs based list that we have in front of us,” Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD superintendent, said. “We’re projected to grow by 3,100 students in the next five years, we might be up to 18,000 students by the end of the decade. We need to invest in our facilities, and we need to continue to keep up our older facilities. So we think that these are very needs based for our community to consider.”

The second proposition for $5 million, would upgrade technology for students and staff. There would not be a tax rate increase; however, the district said that does not mean the amount residents pay in property taxes will not go up, since that is affected by property values.

More information about the Belton ISD bond is available HERE.

Temple ISD is asking people to vote on an updated version of the bond that failed in November 2021. That bond, totaling $184.9, was divided into two propositions. The first, which would have cost $178.3 million, failed by only a few votes.

The bond on the May 2022 ballot totals more than $20 million less, at $164.8 million. It also is only one proposition—the second proposition from the 2021 ballot, which would have paid for improvements to the stadium, was removed.

Several projects included in the first bond were also pushed back for a future bond.

If passed, the bond would address priorities like a new elementary school, expanding instructional space at three other schools, including Temple High School, getting rid of portables, and adding secure entrances to the three remaining schools without them.

The proposed tax rate would increase from about $1.23 to $1.26, and the district estimates a monthly tax increase of less than $1.50 for a home worth $100,000.

More information about the Temple ISD bond is available HERE.

Connally ISD is planning to use a $39 million bond to build a new elementary school. The district presented this bond on the November 2021 ballot; however it also failed.

The district said the current elementary school, parts of which are over 60 years old, is no longer safe, especially due to its proximity to I-35.

Connally said the school is badly in need of updates—pipes are corroded, the library and classrooms do not meet Texas Education Agency or American Disabilities Act standards. They are not able to update the technology because the building cannot safely take more power.

The district estimates taxes would increase by about $12 a month for a home worth $150,000.

“We know that we have several families as far as in our community, that that’s a lot of money,” said Jill Bottelberghe, assistant superintendent of human resources for Connally ISD. “But whenever we start looking at in the future, and the potential for learning in the future, it most definitely outweighs.”

More information about the Connally ISD bond is available HERE and HERE. One important note—Connally ISD is not working with McLennan County for this election. If Connally ISD residents would like to vote, they must do so at the ISD administration building.

More information is available HERE.

Fairfield ISD is presenting an $8 million bond that would pay for HVAC improvements, new lighting, new school buses and roof repairs at the high school.

A specific tax increase was not given, but the district said on its website that there will be a minimal to no tax increase.

More information is available HERE.

San Saba ISD voters are considering an $18 million bond to build a new band hall, as well as a multipurpose activity center that would serve sports, band, fine arts, community events and more.

If passed, there would not be a tax rate increase.

More information is available HERE.

In Chilton, district voters will weigh in on a $29.8 million bond to pay for additions and renovations at the high school and elementary school, as well as future construction of a multipurpose building. The new tax rate would be $1.39.

More information, as well as a tool to calculate your individual tax rate increase, is available HERE.

Bartlett ISD has a $20 million bond on the ballot, which would be used for a number of district wide improvements including new classrooms, secure entries at all schools and high school renovations.

The tax rate would increase 22 cents. More information is available HERE.

Cameron ISD has a $15.9 million bond for voters. This is also the second time in less than a year voters have considered a bond—one failed in the November 2021 election by just a few votes.

This bond would pay for renovations to the original CH Yoe building and agriculture facilities to create more space for career and technical education.

The tax rate would increase 2.5 cents. More information is available HERE.

Coolidge ISD is proposing a $7 million bond for district improvements including a new competition gym with enhanced safety and seating, new lighted parking and a turf football field.

There would not be a tax rate increase. More information is available HERE.

