Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl that went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Natalia Alvarado was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway around 12:40 p.m. Authorities say they believe she’s still in the local area, possibly with another juvenile.

Alvarado is 5′2″ with dark, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. The teen has braces and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, white shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Natalia Alvarado’s location should contact local authorities.

#MissingChild 14 year old Natalia Alvarado was last seen on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at approximately 12:40 pm in the...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

