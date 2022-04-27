Advertisement

Burglars strike Central Texas food pantry, steal food meant for the needy

The missing food items include 3 pounds of Great Lakes swiss cheese, 32 Nolan Ryan Steaks, 5 Wright Brand Packs of bacon and a box of cheese strings.(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Meridian is asking for the public’s help with information that could lead to an arrest of the person or individuals who burglarized a food pantry and stole food meant for needy residents.

Burglars reportedly struck the North Bosque Helping Hands Food Pantry during the weekend of April 23 and 24.

The missing food items include three pounds of Great Lakes Swiss Cheese, 32 Nolan Ryan Steaks, five Wright Brand Packs of bacon and a box of cheese strings.

If anyone has information, call 254-435-2255.

