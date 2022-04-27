Advertisement

California man allegedly lured 80 children into making porn

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday in Sacramento County on suspicion of committing a...
Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday in Sacramento County on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14,(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man was arrested for allegedly posing as a young girl on social media and convincing more than 80 children to make pornographic videos, authorities said Tuesday.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was booked Tuesday in Sacramento County on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, according to the county Sheriff’s Office website.

In 2020 and 2021, Davis allegedly posed as a prepubescent girl named “Lizzy” to lure and groom children 6 to 13 years old, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He allegedly befriended children and sent them child pornography, authorities said.

“After establishing a relationship with the child, Davis would direct them to produce child pornography, depicting themselves engaging in sexual acts with their siblings and other children known to them,” sheriff’s spokesperson Rodney Grassmann said in a video release.

A search of Davis’s Sacramento County home last December turned up sexually explicit digital recordings featuring children, Grassmann said.

Investigators have identified more than 80 alleged victims in the United States and there may be at least 15 others or more internationally for a total of at least 100 child victims, Grassmann said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping with the international investigation.

Davis remained jailed without bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

Latest News

Reynolds Tomter celebrates his 105th birthday on April 26th, 2022.
WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday, says coffee is the key to longevity
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament