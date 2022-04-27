Central Texas dad trains for 600 mile bike tour to raise awareness for organ donation

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - On May 7, Chance Sebek will join eleven other bikers to ride 600 miles through Texas, honoring transplant donors, recipients and those on the waiting list with the Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour.

“I was very fortunate to apply and be selected to be a rider in the tour,” Sebek said.

He says he got into cycling during the pandemic, but has had an interest in raising awareness for organ donation for the last 12 years, when it saved his daughters life.

“She had a liver transplant when she was 5 1/2 months old and she has been doing great ever since,” his wife Megan explained.

Their daughter Rowan was born with Biliary Atresia, a rare disease that can cause liver failure in infants.

Chance will ride for his daughter, her donor and several others impacted by organ donation including this year’s title honoree, Trooper Chad Walker.

“We will start in Waco and ride in honor of Chad Walker a DPS officer killed in the Waco area that was a hero in many ways,”

Walker was killed in the line of duty in March of 2021, while stopping to render aid to what he thought was a stranded driver. His heroism continued when he donated multiple organs.

From Waco, the tour continues through Nacogdoches, Trinity, Brenham, Austin and will finish in Temple, honoring donors, recipients and their families at each stop.

The final stop, will honor his daughter Rowan.

“We will finish right down the road from us at Lake Belton High School,” Sebek said.

“Yes its a lot of miles but really its the event in itself that lets us raise awareness and show our gratitude and tell people’s stories,” he explained.

The ride starts May 7. While dad Chance trains on two wheels, his daughter Rowan is training in the water to competitively swim in the transplant games later this summer.

