Dozens of homeowners express concerns over potential new neighborhood development

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) -Dozens of passionate people living in the Woodway area came together and packed the Planning and Zoning meeting to share their concerns about a potential new neighborhood development.

One person after another stepped forward voicing their concerns about the future of a large plot of land between Harbor and Poage Drive.

“Baylor geologists have studied and mapped the area extensively and concluded that this site is at risk of shifting and slipping,” Roger Mccabe said.

“Are you taking a proactive approach?” asked another resident. “Let’s not be scrambling to catch the land, rocks, or homes that you let fall.”

The root of their concern is an area spanning nearly 100 acres and developers are asking for preliminary plat approval.

Residents cited issues of impact on wildlife, some saying flooding and soil in the area is not suitable for homes, others worry about traffic as a result of crowding.

“You’ve heard about everything from public safety to road stability to sewers to whatever,” David Henry said. “There’s so many questions yet to be answered about the impact of this on taxpayers.”

These arguments first surfaced months ago when neighbors raised red flags after seeing trees were cleared and saying they are doing work before approval, but the construction manager assured the crowd that all proper protocols are being followed.

“We are required to have a licensed geotechnical engineering company to take soil company to take samples at the depth and frequency required by the City of Woodway,” Mark Wester, Construction Manager for Western Star Ranch, said. “That engineer will analyze the soil samples and provide their geotechnical report for pavement design and slope stability.”

After much debate, Planning and Zoning approved the preliminary plat with conditions. The proposal will return to P&Z for final approval.

