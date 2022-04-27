East Texas woman accused of sexual relationship with boy

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old woman earlier this month in connection with allegations that she had sex with a 15-year-old boy multiple times.

Grace Madison Perryman, of Huntington, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a sexual assault of a child charge. Her bond amount has been set at $100,000.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained on Wednesday, the victim’s mother made the initial outcry to law enforcement after her son admitted to having sexual intercourse with Perry and expressed concern that she may be pregnant with his baby.

The victim’s parents both knew that Perryman and their son had been having sexual intercourse, both the two involved parties wouldn’t talk about the relationship until the son admitted it, the affidavit stated.

A forensic interview was scheduled at the Harold’s House Advocacy Center. During the forensic interview on March 9, the victim admitted to having sec with Perryman and said there is a possibility that she is pregnant.

The victim also allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with Perryman more than once. According to the affidavit, the victim’s biological mother rented a hotel room for her son and Perryman on Dec. 24, 2021, so the two of them could have “alone time.”

When Perryman was 16, and the victim was 11, she and he “started catching feelings,” and the boy asked Perryman to date him, the affidavit stated. At some point, Perryman moved out of the house and went to a different state, and the relationship ended.

Perryman returned to Lufkin in 2021, and she wound up staying in the living room at the victim’s house. Perryman and the victim resumed their relationship, and that was when they became sexually active, the affidavit stated.

According to the arrest affidavit, Perryman was arrested for harboring a runaway pm Dec. 30, 2022, and the victim was the runaway. Perryman and the victim were allegedly found together by individuals and law enforcement officers.

