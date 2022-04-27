Gorgeous weather hangs around but we’re eyeing weekend storm chances

Another phenomenal day of weather is in the forecast across Central Texas today with a fair amount of sunshine and near-normal high temperatures. Today, though, will likely be the last day with near-normal highs as warmth and humidity surges back into the area. For the upcoming weekend and even into early next week, the warmth and humidity may be tapped into and bring scattered showers and storms to our area. Enjoy the weather until then with morning lows today in the low-to-mid 50s warming into the mid-to-upper 70s! We will have occasional cloud cover here and there but that’s the only issue with today’s forecast. Winds today will only be coming from the southeast about 5 to 15 MPH but those winds increase tomorrow and Friday. Gusty could climb as high as 25 MPH on Thursday and then climb near 30 MPH Friday as our next storm system approaches.

The approaching storm will increase the wind speeds late in the week and also pull warmth and humidity back into Central Texas. Outside of a bit more cloud cover, maybe a few stray sprinkles Friday morning, and the wind, the bigger impacts from the changing weather won’t be felt until the weekend. Highs Friday will warm into the mid-80s and we’ll be in the mid-to-upper 80s Friday. Despite a dry line nearing our area Friday afternoon, we are NOT expecting to see storm development thanks to a strong CAP overhead keeping those storm chances out of the forecast. A cold front overtakes the dry line Friday night and will near our area Saturday during the late-morning and afternoon. The front shouldn’t move through and it’ll retreat back northward as a warm front Saturday night and Sunday. Since the front moves away, it’ll set up a situation that wherever Saturday’s storms dissipate may be the focus for more storm Sunday. We could also see storms from North Texas move southward into our area during the afternoon and evening hours with another round of rain potentially returning on Monday too. Unfortunately, we don’t have any cooler air set to move through with the weekend storm system or with the one next week so highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s each day with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s expected every day starting Friday.

