Advertisement

Heating up with higher humidity ahead of storm chances

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gulf moisture streams into Central Texas quickly and the air is back to feeling humid tomorrow and through the weekend. The south, warmer winds off the coast will also give us an increase in temperatures all the way into the weekend. Mornings start in the low 60s for Thursday but after that it’s upper 60s/low 70s for our mornings starting on Friday and lasting well into next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Thursday and a string of mid to upper 80s will take us all the way through next week.

Breezy days are expected, with peak winds in the 25-35mph range, starting tomorrow and lasting through a majority of the next 10 days. Each day features a south wind which keeps the humidity high and temperatures slightly above seasonable. For the next few days a quiet weather pattern rules but expect morning clouds to be thick with some light drizzle possible and afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds, breezy south winds, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances look to make a comeback this weekend. The way things look now: most of the weekend is dry but a nearby front could trigger a few strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon west of Central Texas. Those storms will need to be monitored with an additional chance for storms along a front Sunday and into Monday. Best storm chances may be north of here but if the pieces shift (which is highly likely) more of Central Texas might be under the gun for storms. Quiet weather for now but keep tabs on what’s coming up over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Gorgeous weather hangs around but we’re eyeing weekend storm chances
Sean's Wednesday Fastcast
fastcast sunset sunrise pink orange golden gold yellow partly cloudy purple scattered blue
Calm & warming up - rain chances back this weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
Marvelous mid-week weather but rain may return this weekend!