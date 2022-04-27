Heating up with higher humidity ahead of storm chances

Gulf moisture streams into Central Texas quickly and the air is back to feeling humid tomorrow and through the weekend. The south, warmer winds off the coast will also give us an increase in temperatures all the way into the weekend. Mornings start in the low 60s for Thursday but after that it’s upper 60s/low 70s for our mornings starting on Friday and lasting well into next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s for Thursday and a string of mid to upper 80s will take us all the way through next week.

Breezy days are expected, with peak winds in the 25-35mph range, starting tomorrow and lasting through a majority of the next 10 days. Each day features a south wind which keeps the humidity high and temperatures slightly above seasonable. For the next few days a quiet weather pattern rules but expect morning clouds to be thick with some light drizzle possible and afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds, breezy south winds, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances look to make a comeback this weekend. The way things look now: most of the weekend is dry but a nearby front could trigger a few strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon west of Central Texas. Those storms will need to be monitored with an additional chance for storms along a front Sunday and into Monday. Best storm chances may be north of here but if the pieces shift (which is highly likely) more of Central Texas might be under the gun for storms. Quiet weather for now but keep tabs on what’s coming up over the weekend.

