Advertisement

Man attempts to enter high school in Killeen, assaults campus officer

(Photo by Sam DeLeon)
(Photo by Sam DeLeon)(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers with the Killeen Independent School District took a man into custody Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to enter Ellison High School and assaulted a campus officer.

In a letter to parents, Ellison High School Principal David Dominguez said the man was not armed and at no point were students and staff involved in detaining the individual..

“I wanted to inform you of a situation that resulted in an adult being arrested on our campus today. Killeen ISD Police encountered the adult attempting to enter our campus through the student entrance. When police stopped him, he resisted and assaulted our campus officer,” said Dominguez in the letter to parents.

“Our officers quickly took the necessary action and placed him under arrest. At no point did the adult have a weapon in his possession. Students and staff were not involved in this arrest and we are extremely grateful for our KISD Police officers who work to keep us all safe.”

No further information was provided. This is a developing story and this article will be updated with new information as KWTX confirms more information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton resident Julie Kross gave KWTX permission to use photos of her daughter, Maya, who...
Clifton Police charge 2 teens after girl was lured to park, assaulted while group watched and recorded video
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting at a local food truck.
Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Police in Temple, Texas issued arrest warrants for LaTonya Thomas, 53, (LEFT) and Marchea...
Police obtain arrest warrants for women accused in $2K meat theft at H-E-B

Latest News

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
Natalia Alvarado, 14, was last seen in the 2700 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway
Bryan police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas soldier who drowned trying to help migrants wasn’t equipped with flotation device
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
EXPLAINER: Will a Russian prisoner exchange impact Griner?